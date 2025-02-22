F1 ready for British EXIT as MASSIVE change confirmed

Formula 1 have delivered a major announcement after a highly popular British event was confirmed to be coming to an end in 2025.

F1's exhibition for fans has proven to be a major hit and will now hit the Netherlands later this year, with a new Dutch location announced this week.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner statement issued as Red Bull chief confirms EXIT clause

READ MORE: Red Bull confirm driver change in Liam Lawson announcement

Reigning champion Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive driver's victory in 2024, cementing his status as the most successful Dutch F1 driver of all time and helping to substantially grow the sport's popularity in the Netherlands.

Despite the Dutchman's domination of the sport since he triumphed against Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden title in 2021, the future of F1 in the Netherlands was thrown into jeopardy after a disappointing announcement regarding his home grand prix.

Shortly after Verstappen claimed the 2024 title at the Las Vegas GP last year, F1 confirmed that the promoter of the Dutch GP had taken the decision to not remain on the calendar.

A one-year extension was confirmed for 2025 but the event will no longer feature on the ever-growing race calendar from 2026 onwards.

Just two months after Verstappen fans were dealt the major blow however, the award-winning F1 Exhibition has announced that its next European destination will be the capital city of the Netherlands - Amsterdam.

READ MORE: Aston Martin announce driver change for 2025 season

The F1 exhibition showcases Max Verstappen's first championship-winning car- the RB16B

The F1 Exhibition will only run in London until March 2, 2025

If you fancy experiencing the thrills of F1 in style, grab your hospitality tickets by clicking here to go to any of the grands prix on the 2025 calendar!

F1 Exhibition heads to Amsterdam in 2025

The current host city of London will be home to the F1 Exhibition for just one more week so if Amsterdam sounds too far away for you, click here to buy the final tickets to the must-see event for any F1 fan.

The exhibition boasts fun for all the family among an impressive collection of iconic championship-winning machinery with the focus on Verstappen's triumphs in the sport expected to strengthen for the new location in Amsterdam.

For fans of Drive to Survive, a visit to the exhibition is a must with the remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas F1 car a fan-favourite moment of the event, with exclusive interviews and video content paired with the display to mark the importance of driver safety in the sport.

Romain Grosjean's Haas F1 car on display at the F1 Exhibition

The show is jam-packed with interactive activities, enthralling video content all available to listen to through personal a personal headset provided on arrival and of course, a gift shop with some seriously hot merch to get your hands on!

The announcement that the F1 exhibition will be heading to Amsterdam to celebrate the Netherlands own rich history of motorsport confirms the popular tourist destination s the sixth host city behind the recently confirmed Buenos Aires.

Following the news, Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at F1, said: "We are delighted to bring F1 Exhibition to the Netherlands, a country that has been at the centre of Formula 1 in recent years and has a long and proud history in our sport.

"I cannot wait for visitors and fans from around the world to delve deeper into F1 and learn more about the Netherland’s fantastic contribution to our sport."

Amsterdam will take over as the host city of the innovative spectacle on April 17, 2025, with a pre-sale ticket waitlist now open.

The award-winning @F1Exhibition will land in Amsterdam on 17 April 2025, with the Dutch capital announced as the next major city to host the groundbreaking show.



For more information read here: https://t.co/yZHrlwBEfe pic.twitter.com/XOuc31sKVf — F1 Media (@F1Media) February 20, 2025

READ MORE: F1 2025 car launches - What will the stars drive in 2025?

Related