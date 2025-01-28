Major change confirmed for F1 event as 2025 replacement announced

A major change has been confirmed for a popular Formula 1 event with an exciting replacement announced for 2025.

The upcoming F1 season is set to be one of the most thrilling in recent years, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton making his debut with Ferrari and 2025 marking the final year before the new regulations are set to reshape the sport.

The sport will also be celebrating its 75th anniversary as an official championship in 2025, with events such as F175 LIVE set to take London by storm in a one-of-a-kind event which will see all ten teams launch their new cars in front of an audience for one night only at the O2.

In 2024, F1's 75 years of history were documented and displayed for the public to enjoy in a brand new fan experience thanks to the F1 Exhibition. After enjoying its opening stint in Madrid, the event came to London to put on a spectacular show full of interactive fun for all the family.

The exhibition proved mightily popular, but after extending its stay in London until March 2, 2025, its replacement location has now been announced as Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Franco Colapinto's entry into the sport in 2024 marked the first Argentine F1 driver in 23 years

The F1 Exhibition will remain in London until March 2, 2025

What is on show at the F1 Exhibition?

Each version of the exhibition has so far varied depending on the host city. At the London version of the exhibition, hosted at the easily accessible ExCel centre, fans were treated to an exclusive segment of the tour which showed off artefacts that marked the country's stunning link to the history of motorsport, in a collaboration with the Silverstone museum.

The iconic Silverstone trophy, which Hamilton himself lifted for one last time with Mercedes in front of his home crowd at last year's British Grand Prix, was on display alongside a unique showcase of Silverstone's history and the role it has played in F1 over the years.

As Hamilton heads to Ferrari for 2025, he will no doubt remain a prominent feature of the exhibition, especially considering his honorary Brazilian citizenship, which he was awarded in 2022.

The iconic British GP trophy, won by Hamilton a record nine times is on display at the F1 Exhibition London until March 2025

Now, the event heads to South America for the first time, opening March 22, 2025 in Buenos Aires with pre-sale tickets going on sale February 11, 2025.

The exhibition will feature elements of what made the UK edition so popular, taking attendees on a whistle-stop tour of F1's history with cars from across the many eras of the sport, featuring some of the most recognisable liveries, driver helmets and never-before-seen video content from some of your favourite drivers from over the years.

The sport's biggest and best championship battles, fierce rivalries and sensational victories are all on display, providing an experience which touches upon everything from 'Fallen Heroes,' which highlights those who tragically lost their lives whilst racing in F1, to 'Survival', which displays the sobering remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas car which burst into flames during the Bahrain GP in 2020, and which the French-Swiss racer was unbelievable lucky to walk away from.

The remains of Romain Grosjean's Haas F1 car on display at the F1 Exhibition London

The new host city will be the home of the award-winning exhibition until June 1, 2025, revealing the limited stay in an announcement via their Instagram.

In partnership with Fenix Entertainment, Argentina’s capital will become the fifth city to host the F1 Exhibition, opening its doors to the public on March 22, 2025, to share the vast history of South American drivers in F1.

Last season, Argentina proved that the demand for a South American driver is still very much alive and well after Argentine racer Franco Colapinto made a shock midseason entry into the sport with Williams and becoming an instant hit with the fans.

The Buenos Aires edition of the F1 Exhibition promises to feature exclusive contributions from iconic South American drivers, with Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Nelson Piquet and Emerson Fittipaldi all hailing from the region.

Whilst Colapinto has not retained a full-time seat in the sport in 2025 just yet, there is still hope of a comeback after his recent team switch, signing to Alpine as a reserve driver for the upcoming season.

