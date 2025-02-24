F1 News Today: Horner pleads for FIA action as F1 team takeover plans revealed
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about new regulations coming to Formula 1.
Ford confirm BOMBSHELL F1 team takeover plan
Ford have revealed their desire to take over a Formula 1 team prior to their partnership announcement with Red Bull.
Aston Martin unveil LAST F1 car ahead of new era
Aston Martin Formula 1 team have revealed their final car to compete in the championship of the pinnacle of motorsport ahead of major changes which will sweep through the outfit in 2026.
Verstappen SNUBBED by Red Bull team-mate as Hamilton earns top pick
Max Verstappen has been sidelined by his new Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Liam Lawson ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.
Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip
Kelly Piquet has teased a potential two-wheeled future for her daughter Penelope in a recent post via social media.
