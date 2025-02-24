close global

F1 News Today: Horner pleads for FIA action as F1 team takeover plans revealed

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about new regulations coming to Formula 1.

Ford confirm BOMBSHELL F1 team takeover plan

Ford have revealed their desire to take over a Formula 1 team prior to their partnership announcement with Red Bull.

Aston Martin unveil LAST F1 car ahead of new era

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have revealed their final car to compete in the championship of the pinnacle of motorsport ahead of major changes which will sweep through the outfit in 2026.

Verstappen SNUBBED by Red Bull team-mate as Hamilton earns top pick

Max Verstappen has been sidelined by his new Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Liam Lawson ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip

Kelly Piquet has teased a potential two-wheeled future for her daughter Penelope in a recent post via social media.

F1 News Today: Sainz handed NEW F1 driver role as extraordinary team snub delivered
F1 News Today: Sainz handed NEW F1 driver role as extraordinary team snub delivered
Yesterday 20:20

  • Yesterday 20:20
F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as major F1 exit announcement made
F1 News Today: Horner statement issued as major F1 exit announcement made
February 22, 2025 21:05

  • February 22, 2025 21:05

Red Bull hit by COLOSSAL Verstappen problem
15 minutes ago

  • 15 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Horner pleads for FIA action as F1 team takeover plans revealed
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Historic Ricciardo moment recalled as F1 team confirm seat return - GPFans Recap
Yesterday 23:42

  • Yesterday 23:42
Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip
Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Ricciardo close to LOSING famous F1 win
Yesterday 21:56

  • Yesterday 21:56
Horner calls for FIA boundaries after Red Bull headaches
Yesterday 20:58

  • Yesterday 20:58
