F1 News Today: Horner pleads for FIA action as F1 team takeover plans revealed

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about new regulations coming to Formula 1.

➡️ READ MORE

Ford confirm BOMBSHELL F1 team takeover plan

Ford have revealed their desire to take over a Formula 1 team prior to their partnership announcement with Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Aston Martin unveil LAST F1 car ahead of new era

Aston Martin Formula 1 team have revealed their final car to compete in the championship of the pinnacle of motorsport ahead of major changes which will sweep through the outfit in 2026.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen SNUBBED by Red Bull team-mate as Hamilton earns top pick

Max Verstappen has been sidelined by his new Red Bull Formula 1 team-mate Liam Lawson ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Kelly Piquet hints MotoGP intrigue after Miami trip

Kelly Piquet has teased a potential two-wheeled future for her daughter Penelope in a recent post via social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related