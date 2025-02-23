Horner calls for FIA boundaries after Red Bull headaches

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about new regulations coming to the sport, as well as issuing a verdict on the 2025 championship race.

The Milton Keynes outfit struggled in 2024, losing the constructors' championship which they had won in each of the previous two years, and finishing third behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Max Verstappen did still manage to win the drivers' championship, his fourth consecutive title, but Red Bull's performance struggles led to him having a 10-race winless streak in the middle of the year.

Now, questions remain about Red Bull and Verstappen's chances of challenging for the two titles in 2025.

Who will win the 2025 drivers' championship?

2024 constructors' champions McLaren appear to be the favourites heading into the season, with drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri now proven race winners.

Elsewhere, Ferrari have a supremely-talented driver lineup, with qualifying maestro Charles Leclerc being joined by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and beyond.

The wide-open nature of the 2025 championship race is complimented by the unknown of the season after, with new regulations set to sweep into the sport.

Red Bull will be without key team members Jonathan Wheatley and design genius Adrian Newey heading into that particular season, as they start a new era themselves.

The team will be powered by their own power units for the first time, starting a powertrain department alongside car manufacturer Ford.

Now, Red Bull team principal Horner has issued his concerns surrounding the 2026 regulation changes, as he looked ahead to the upcoming championship battles.

"This year is set to be super, super competitive, which is very, very exciting," Horner told TalkSport. "I think where there is a little bit of apprehension is we have a big regulation change for 2026.

"So it's the first time car and engine in probably 50 years have been changed simultaneously. And inevitably there will be a divergence of performance at that point.

"It's really important that FIA and the commercial rights holder, they make sure that the boundaries of that, that there's the ability to recover quickly."