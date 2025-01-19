Red Bull chief drops driver lineup BOMBSHELL

Red Bull's Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko has delivered a shock verdict over one of the team's driver lineup choices.

The stars of F1 are currently enjoying their winter break whilst balancing intense training and preparations for the upcoming 75th season of the championship, with many changes awaiting the sport in 2025 and 2026.

The most notable change for Red Bull is their new driver lineup, with junior driver Liam Lawson having been promoted to race alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen as a result of his former team-mate Sergio Perez being axed from the sport.

The Mexican racer failed to deliver after a plea from Christian Horner to improve his results, but Perez finished the 2024 season with two DNFs, ultimately costing Red Bull second place in the constructors' standings.

Lawson's promotion also means that Yuki Tsunoda will now receive a new partner in rookie Isack Hadjar, with Red Bull hoping their driver development programme will provide a better year of results at VCARB.

Red Bull have switched up their driver lineup for 2025

Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar has been promoted to race in F1 with VCARB

Marko reveals 'mistake' F1 signing

Both Lawson and Hadjar face the tough challenge of proving themselves after their swift promotions within the Red Bull family, with the team becoming notorious for axing drivers midseason should their results not meet the high demands of Horner and Marko.

Whilst many F1 drivers who were dropped from the team remain on the grid today such as Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, for some, getting the sack from Red Bull marks the end of their career.

Similarly to Perez, former F1 star Nyck de Vries was handed his first full-time contract with Red Bull's junior outfit, known at the time as AlphaTauri, but with such high expectations following him into the seat, he was axed midseason and replaced by fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo.

Nyck de Vries briefly raced with Red Bull's junior F1 team in 2023

In a recent interview with Autosprint, Marko has revealed his regrets over signing De Vries, dropping the bombshell that putting the Dutch driver in the AlphaTauri lineup was his biggest ever mistake.

“My biggest mistake? That was undoubtedly Nyck de Vries," Marko told Autosprint, as per Sky Germany.

"He did very well on his debut for Williams in Monza. He also had an incredible CV. He was Formula 2 champion and Formula E champion.

"But for us, the stopwatch said that Nyck de Vries was the wrong choice."

