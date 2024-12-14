F1 driver REPLACED by Ricciardo claims major success with new team

A former Formula 1 star who was replaced by fan-favourite Daniel Ricciardo has claimed major success with his new team.

Nyck De Vries was brutally axed from the pinnacle of motorsport mid-season in 2023, with Aussie star Ricciardo making a return to the track to take his place.

After impressing on his F1 debut in 2022 in a one-off replacement drive standing in for Alex Albon, De Vries secured a full-time seat with Red Bull's junior team, known as AlphaTauri at the time.

With F2 and Formula E championship titles under his belt, Christian Horner and junior team CEO Peter Bayer had high expectations for their newly signed junior driver. However, following a disappointing season where De Vries didn't quite live up to his championship-winning potential, Red Bull made the decision to promote Ricciardo from his third driver role at the main team into AlphaTauri's lineup, taking over from the rookie Dutchman.

Nyck De Vries briefly raced in F1 before being sacked mid-season

Daniel Ricciardo replaced De Vries to race alongside Yuki Tsunoda

De Vries celebrates Toyota 2024 success

Following his swift exit from F1, De Vries signed with Toyota Gazoo Racing to compete with the elite team in the World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season, sharing the car with Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi.

After a successful season with the team and a win for De Vries and his team-mates at the 6 hours of Imola, Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed the 2024 WEC Manufacturers' championship.

As winners of an FIA racing series, the team attended the governing body's annual award ceremony to officially be crowned champions, with De Vries present to collect a trophy.

Toyota were the most decorated manufacturer of the awards evening, triumphing in the FIA World Rally, Rally-Raid and Endurance Championships this season, claiming their sixth consecutive Manufacturers' title in WEC.

