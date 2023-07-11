Ricciardo makes full F1 RETURN replacing De Vries at AlphaTauri

Joe Ellis

Tuesday 11 July 2023 15:15 - Updated: 15:38

Daniel Ricciardo will reportedly replace Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards.

According to multiple sources, after initially being reported by Dutch publication De Telegraaf, the 34-year-old will take to the wheel at the Hungaroring with De Vries, who has not scored a point in 2023, being axed from the team.

Ricciardo took to the track in the RB19 in a Pirelli tyre test at Silverstone on Tuesday but is noew set to make a full return to racing alongside Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull junior team.

The Australian has been given a lifeline in F1 after he was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022 in favour of rookie countryman Oscar Piastri following two disappointing seasons.

Last chance for Ricciardo?

Daniel Ricciardo will need to hit the ground running to keep AlphaTauri from finishing bottom of the constructors' standings

This could very well be Ricciardo's final throw of the dice in F1 after being ushered out of Red Bull in 2018 by the up-and-coming Max Verstappen.

He joined Renault and performed like the 'Honey Badger' we know and love but he then traded yellow for papaya, joining McLaren in 2021 to replace Carlos Sainz, who joined Ferrari.

His two years at Woking saw him regularly beaten and handsomely so by Lando Norris in the same machinery, although he did claim victory at the 2021 Italian GP.

That was one of eight F1 wins for Ricciardo, the other seven coming in his stint with Red Bull – one of which was at the Hungaroring where his grand return will be.

If he cannot find his mojo again in the second half of 2023, then his shot at returning to the top of F1 might be over but not as badly as De Vries, who may struggle to find a seat anywhere after a season devoid of points and meaningful success.

