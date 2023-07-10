Marko explains what is SAVING Perez's Red Bull job

Joe Ellis

Monday 10 July 2023 22:57

Sergio Perez's place at Red Bull is not under threat at the moment, according to Helmut Marko.

The Red Bull head honcho is not at all satisfied with the Mexican's performances of late, especially in qualifying as he has missed out on Q3 in the last five races on the spin.

The 33-year-old did recover to third at the Austrian GP but his poor qualifying results have left him powerless to challenge Max Verstappen.

The reigning champion is the runaway points leader and Perez's team-mate so Marko is expecting him to be a lot closer than he currently is over one lap.

Marko: No one could replace him

Perez suffered another early exit at the British GP, failing to make it out of Q1 in tricky conditions but Marko knows that he is usually better suited to race day.

"He has to get that under control. He usually delivers good races," Marko said to Sky Sports Germany. "He's lucky here that it's a track where overtaking is possible."

"If one is in first place and the other in 16th place, then it doesn't quite fit together. It's been a weakness in his past. It's just too common now."

There's no need for action at the moment. There's no one who could replace him."

