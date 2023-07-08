Perez eliminated from qualifying AGAIN as Bottas suffers major issue

Harry Smith

Sergio Perez endured a disastrous afternoon at Silverstone on Saturday, suffering yet another Q1 exit before Valtteri Bottas was forced to stop on track.

Perez travelled to Silverstone hoping to improve on his qualifying display in Austria, where he was eliminated in Q2, but things actually got worse for the Mexican this time out.

There were also problems for Valtteri Bottas, who was forced to stop on track at the end of the session due to a mechanical issue before getting his Alfa Romeo car going again.

The Finnish driver made the top 15 at the end of the session, but there was no such luck for his Alfa Romeo team-mate Zhou Guanyu, who was eliminated in Q1.

Perez's qualifying dismay

Sergio Perez's grand prix victories in Jeddah and Baku must feel light years away now with the Mexican struggling greatly in the shadow of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.

The 33-year-old has now been eliminated before Q3 six times this season, including all of the last five qualifying sessions.

Sergio Perez's qualifying record this season has been extremely poor

This dismal record has left Perez down and out in the championship fight, scrapping for podiums and the lower points-paying positions while Verstappen romps to victory after victory.

Another Q1 exit at Silverstone comes with the minor caveat of the changing conditions, but this performance will do Checo no good as he looks to secure his long-term future with Red Bull.

