Verstappen crashes into PIT WALL in rare qualifying error

Lauren Sneath

Saturday 8 July 2023 16:36 - Updated: 16:40

Max Verstappen appeared to understeer into the pit wall after the first part of qualifying for the British Grand Prix, leading to his team having to replace his front wing.

In what seemed to be a rare error for the current world champion, he collided with the pit wall as drivers waited after a red flag when Kevin Magnussen lost power on the track.

Red Bull mechanics were forced to wheel his car back into position in the garage and bolt a new front wing onto the front.

Over his team radio, Verstappen could be heard saying: "I just understeered. I don't know; it just didn't grip."

The mistake did not end up affecting his Q1 session too much, as the Dutchman was able to return to the track and take P5 in the session, keeping him in the running for a top spot on the grid.

