Hamilton PUNISHED for breaking FIA rule ahead of British GP

Lauren Sneath

Friday 7 July 2023 12:58 - Updated: 13:33

A team representative for Mercedes was ordered to report to FIA stewards because Lewis Hamilton was late to a press conference ahead of the British Grand Prix, but the Briton got away with just a reprimand.

In the official 2022 FIA regulations for F1, section 19 deals with press conferences, media opportunities, drivers’ activities and national anthems.

The FIA noted on Jul 7 that Lewis Hamilton had allegedly breached Article 19.1 a) of the regulations, which stipulates that ‘drivers must be available to participate in official media and promotional activities’.

According to a ruling published by the FIA, Hamilton’s late attendance at the press conference meant that a team representative of Mercedes had to report to the F1 stewards.

"The team representative noted that his driver’s schedule was controlled by the team, and given that this was his home race, the schedule was extremely busy," the FIA's judgment noted.

"In addition, it is difficult for Hamilton to move through the paddock. While the Stewards understand this to be the case, it is also true that this is an activity required by the regulations, that late attendance is disruptive to the press conference, and that there is significant interest by the media in talking to the drivers who’s [sic] access is limited."

A team representative of Mercedes has to report to the stewards at 11:15 am because Lewis Hamilton was late to the drivers press conference on Thursday (3 to 4 minutes late I guess) #F1 #BritschGP pic.twitter.com/rklp8hzyhl — Jan Bolscher (@bolscher_jan) July 7, 2023

READ MORE: Mercedes boss Wolff provides HUGE Hamilton contract update