Albon FIRES Williams warning after slipping down the pack

Alex Albon is very concerned that Williams' lack of pace at Spa could dent its hopes of a big points haul at Monza.

Traditionally, Williams has been one of the fastest teams in a straight line which makes them very tough to pass and a real threat at high-speed circuits.

Monza is as fast as they come and Williams claimed points courtesy of Nyck de Vries in 2022, but Spa was a different animal in 2023.

Albon dropped out of the points and couldn't lay a glove on the top 10 on a track where his car should have thrived.

Albon: We need to understand what went wrong

Things did not go as Alex Albon hoped at Spa, one of the tracks Williams hoped for points at

“I was quite surprised that I fell out of the points,” Albon said, as per Formule1.nl. “I don't know how everyone suddenly passed me by. At the end of that stint we were really struggling with tyre wear.

“It was a real wake-up call that we had so much wear and tear. Every time I tried to save the tyres, I was overtaken on all sides.

“We really need to understand what went wrong here, because this is basically the same car we're bringing to Monza. That will be our best chance to get points, so we really need to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Albon missed the Italian GP in 2022 through illness which is why De Vries was driving but those two points for ninth were his only ones in F1 after a less-than-impressive spell with AlphaTauri in 2023.

