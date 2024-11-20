Driver replaced by Ricciardo gets SHOCK F1 chance

A Formula 1 driver who was once replaced by Daniel Ricciardo has been given an unexpected opportunity to get behind the wheel once again.

The news comes just months after the Australian racer was ditched by VCARB following a disappointing spell at the team.

His departure sparked a number of heartfelt tributes from fellow drivers, pundits and fans from across the world.

Ricciardo's future remains unclear, with the former Red Bull and McLaren star refusing to rule out a sensational return to F1.

But with the prospect appearing unlikely, he may opt to explore other exciting opportunities in alternative racing series, with a number of offers coming his way since his F1 exit was announced.

Daniel Ricciardo was ditched by Visa Cash App RB earlier this season

Ricciardo had previously taken over from Nyck de Vries in 2023

De Vries gets back behind the wheel

Meanwhile, the man that Ricciardo replaced at RB has been given a shock opportunity to show what he can do, 15 months on from his last appearance in F1.

Nyck de Vries was dropped midway through his rookie season at RB after failing to score a point in his first 10 outings.

The 29-year-old has since gone on to race in Formula E and the FIA World Endurance Championship, but has now been spotted back in the cockpit of an F1 vehicle, with the Dutchman carrying out a test in a 2022 McLaren at the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France.

A photo circling on social media sparked rumours that De Vries was working with McLaren in a private test at the former site of the French GP, and the team reportedly confirmed to Motorsport.com that the private test was carried out.

