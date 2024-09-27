Hamilton remembers Ricciardo ICONIC F1 podium moment in gushing tribute
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a heartfelt message to the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo.
Ricciardo's F1 career is suspected to be over, after Visa Cash App RB announced they would be axing the Australian, who has been in the sport since 2011, barring a half-season in 2023.
Following his poor 2024 performances, RB have opted to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the final six races of the season, and likely into 2025.
With not many viable options elsewhere for the 35-year-old, the Singapore Grand Prix is looking like it may have been the final race of a career that has seen eight grand prix victories, 32 podiums and three pole positions.
Hamilton reaches out to Ricciardo
Now, amidst the news, many other F1 stars have taken to social media to give their send-offs to the Australian, who has been a fixture of F1 for over a decade.
Ricciardo was known for his upbeat attitude, funny personality and iconic podium celebrations, which he was able to show off 32 times.
One of those times included the 2020 Emilia Romagna GP when, driving an underperforming Renault, he managed to join Hamilton on the podium.
The pair embraced, and Hamilton opted to do a 'shoey' with the Australian, a trademark of his where he drank champagne from his own sweaty boot.
Now, Hamilton has referenced that day in an Instagram post celebrating his former rival. In the post, he said: "@danielricciardo it’s been a honour to compete with you over the years. I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe 🤢 It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.
"You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You’ve taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it. There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man."
