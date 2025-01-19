Epic Hamilton footage released as new Ferrari star STUNS in red

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has released epic footage in which he can be seen showing off some insane skill in red.

Hamilton is set to be wearing the colour a lot this upcoming season having made a huge move to Ferrari for 2025 and beyond.

The highly-anticipated move was announced last February, but we are now just days away from the star's first run out in a red car, reportedly set to take place in Fiorano, Italy, next week.

Hamilton's official race debut will of course come at the season opener in Melbourne, with the Australian Grand Prix set to take place over the weekend of March 14-16.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes after 12 seasons together

Lewis Hamilton will soon make his first Ferrari F1 appearance

Lewis Hamilton stuns in red

Ahead of his first outing for his new team, Hamilton is making the most of the F1 off-season.

We know that the seven-time champion recently spent some time in New York City with friends, but it turns out he has also been seeking a thrill on the slopes.

In epic footage released on his Instagram page, Hamilton can be seen snowboarding, using a handheld camera to capture some incredible footage.

Hamilton and company can be seen on a huge mountain, showing off real skill as they produce stunts and make their descent.

Of course, with his Ferrari move in mind, Hamilton just had to hit the slopes in red, with the F1 legend kitted out in a thick red coat and trousers.

That, along with a cryptic profile picture change to one of himself in a red helmet in his karting days would suggest the F1 champion is very excited about his recent switch.

