Stunning Hamilton ROMANCE update revealed after dating rumours

A major update has emerged on the love life of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton after stunning dating rumours emerged regarding himself and A-list actress Sofia Vergara.

2025 marks a massive year for Hamilton, with the British star recently turning 40 years old and set to embark on a new adventure with iconic F1 outfit Ferrari heading into the new season.

Hamilton has now officially left Mercedes after winning six of his seven drivers' titles there and heads to the Scuderia with an eighth championship no doubt at the top of his list of aims for the future.

However, with Hamilton enjoying the off-season and some time away from the track ahead of his arrival at Ferrari, he was recently snapped grabbing lunch with Vergara in New York City by TMZ last week.

Lewis Hamilton has achieved seven drivers' championships and 105 wins over his F1 career

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari in 2025

Are Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara dating?

Following the pair's recent sighting, rumours swirled over whether the F1 champion and A-lister Vergara were or could soon be an item.

Hamilton has continued to keep his love life private in recent years, but famously dated singer Nicole Scherzinger between 2007 and 2015, with the TV Personality and former Pussycat Doll frequently present in the paddock to view Hamilton's successes.

However, it does not look like there will be a repeat situation any time soon.

In the aftermath of their initial report, TMZ later revealed in an update that sources close to the pair claim that they are not dating, and were simply at lunch with a big group of friends.

Rumours suggested Lewis Hamilton and Sofia Vergara had gone on a date

And now, in the latest update on the matter, Page Six has fully put the rumours to bed, claiming to have an inside scoop on the situation.

Page Six claim Vergara believes that their age gap would hold back any chance of their relationship turning romantic. As mentioned above, Hamilton recently turned 40, but Vergara is 12 years his senior at 52 years old.

Furthermore, the report claims that Hamilton too does not see things working out, claiming that the F1 champion believes Vergara wants different things from a relationship.

With the rumours now put to bed, Hamilton fans can solely focus on his upcoming debut drive in a Ferrari, scheduled for early next week in Italy.

