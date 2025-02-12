Mercedes F1 star reveals update over fragile relationship

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has issued an update over a fragile relationship with a member of the team, following an infamous altercation which took place in 2021.

The Silver Arrows are facing a team rebuild in 2025, with the upcoming season marking their first campaign without the talent of Lewis Hamilton among their ranks.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel issues exciting update as Red Bull star delivers brutal verdict over 2025 debate

READ MORE: Ricciardo statement issued as A-list celebrity makes huge F1 decision

In place of the F1 legend, Toto Wolff has enlisted the help of Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli, with the hope that the combination of the 18-year-old's youth coupled with the experience of his new team-mate George Russell will provide the ideal fresh start for the team.

Following the exit of the seven-time champion, Russell will be expected to rise to the challenge of the team's lead driver, with Antonelli looking up to him and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas in his rookie F1 season.

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics, including their 2025 collab with Adidas.

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell make up Mercedes F1's 2025 driver lineup

Valtteri Bottas has returned to Mercedes for 2025 as a reserve driver

READ MORE: Hamilton brought down to earth at Ferrari as F1 team principal statement issued

Bottas issues honest verdict over Russell issue

Bottas' return to his former team should be good news for the outfit as his experience will prove vital in assisting Antonelli with getting to grips with the pinnacle of motorsport and providing detailed feedback over the team's machinery as the 2026 regulation changes loom.

What could pose a risk of upsetting harmony within the Mercedes garage however is the Finn's touchy past with star driver Russell.

Before the British star was handed a promotion to race for Mercedes, he competed for Williams from 2019 until 2022. In moving up to join Hamilton however, Russell displaced Bottas from what could end up being his last competitive race seat in the sport.

Not only that but just one year earlier, the pair had been involved in an incident on track, which led to a heated exchange and an embarrassing outburst from Russell.

After a high-speed crash at the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Russell jumped out of his Williams, visibly fuming, heading straight for Bottas who he clearly blamed for the crash. In his anger, Russell lashed out, purposely hitting Bottas' helmet.

When interviewed by Sky F1's Craig Slater at last week's launch of the team's new Adidas partnership, Bottas was asked about the duo's fractious relationship and whether they would be able to work together at the same team in 2025.

Bottas responded candidly: "We can, we can laugh about our incident in Imola already so that's good, all good."