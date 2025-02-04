Russell backs MASSIVE Mercedes hire despite past argument

George Russell has opened up on a 'massive' return to the Mercedes Formula 1 team after three years away.

The British driver also insisted that he has mended his relationship with the new addition, with whom he had an infamous blow-up earlier in his career.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton TRIUMPH declared as Red Bull left FUMING

READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe

Valtteri Bottas was the man who Russell replaced alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2022, the season after the two had a high-speed crash at Imola which resulted in the Brit slapping the veteran's helmet after he got out of the car.

Russell eventually climbed down from his fury at the incident, revealing in 2023 that he called Bottas some time afterward to discuss the crash – but that Bottas didn't pick up the phone, and they had still not talked about it.

The Finn has returned to Mercedes as a reserve and test driver for 2025 after he failed to secure one of the 20 race seats in the sport, and Russell appeared excited about the move.

Bottas drove with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes for five seasons

George Russell has notably clashed with other F1 drivers

Click here to shop official Mercedes merchandise via F1 Fanatics.

In a pre-season interview with Mercedes' website, he said: "His experience is going to be massive. Having someone with so much simulator and racing knowledge, and who fully knows the team is going to be great.

"Hearing about his last few years at Sauber, with the Ferrari engine could be key too. You always have to keep an open mind as to what others are doing and he has all of that under his belt."

The Brit went on to add: "Obviously years ago we were perceived to not have a strong relationship, but we are both professionals and our relationship has grown, we often travel together and see each other at hotels or in the gym.”

There's one arena in which the two are still far apart though – their hairstyles. Russell joked: "Maybe he could give me some of his at the back, and I can give him some of my hair from the side – I think we would be able to make something pretty extraordinary from the two!"

READ MORE: Hamilton set for Abu Dhabi 2021 REPEAT in cheeky title battle warning

Related