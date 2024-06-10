F1 legend reveals Mercedes change that 'would' tempt Verstappen switch
A F1 icon has revealed one key factor that could lure Max Verstappen to Mercedes from Red Bull.
The Dutchman has dominated F1's current era with the Milton Keynes-based outfit, winning three consecutive world titles and smashing through countless records along the way.
However, in recent times, controversies involving team principal Christian Horner have prompted internal instability within the team.
Whilst Verstappen has reaffirmed his loyalty to Red Bull, this has not stopped Mercedes boss Toto Wolff from publicly courting the three-time champion.
Will Max Verstappen join Mercedes?
However, despite much speculation and Wolff’s efforts, it is looking increasingly likely that Verstappen will remain with Red Bull, where he is contracted until the end of 2028.
Despite his lengthy current contract and commitment to the team, F1 icon Gerhard Berger does believes that one key factor could persuade Verstappen to ditch his current team for the Silver Arrows.
Discussing soon-to-be free agent Adrian Newey, Berger told Bild: "It's a must for every team to want to get him. If Newey were to choose Mercedes, Verstappen would be there in no time.”
Newey announced that he would be leaving Red Bull at the beginning of 2025, and is hotly tipped to join a rival team following his departure.
Whilst Ferrari remains the favourite, Mercedes have reportedly offered the engineer lucrative shares in the team if he comes aboard.
“Newey is an absolute genius - where he is, there is success. He has proven that over the last 25 years. But at the moment it looks like Newey will end up at Ferrari,” Berger added.
“If that happens, and I'm assuming it will, a new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc and Hamilton. In my opinion, this combination would be difficult for the others to beat."
