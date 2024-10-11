F1 issue official NEW track update
F1 issue official NEW track update
Formula 1 has delivered a significant track update for its millions of fans across the world.
Ahead of next weekend's United States Grand Prix, the latest official F1 playlist has been revealed, with a brand new track taking the top spot.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen PUNISHMENT verdict delivered as Perez branded Red Bull problem
READ MORE: Hamilton dealt shock snub as F1 DREAM TEAM revealed
A host of music's biggest names feature on the list of 103 songs, including the likes of Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Eminem, with the latter set to perform at the grand prix in Austin next weekend.
But it's the fresh collaboration between DJ Dom Dolla and Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, titled CAVE, which has been announced as the song of the week.
The tune may even feature on Dom Dolla's setlist at the Las Vegas GP later this year, after it was revealed the Australian will headline a live music event at the street circuit.
The drum and bass track is already available for F1 fans to enjoy as they get set for what promises to be a thrilling climax to the 2024 season.
READ MORE: FIA announce update as fears mount over event CANCELLATION
F1 fans set for thrilling finale
Max Verstappen faces a battle to retain his drivers' title, with McLaren's Lando Norris just 52 points behind the Red Bull star in the standings going into the final six races of the year.
The Brit has capitalised on the three-time champion's drastic slump in form over recent months, and following his victory at last month's Singapore GP, has all the momentum as he chases an unexpected maiden world championship.
And it could be a double celebration for the 24-year-old with his team closing in on a first constructors' title since 1998, having opened up a commanding advantage over Red Bull at the top of the order.
With so much still at stake for teams and drivers up and down the grid, there is plenty for F1 followers to look forward to going into the final stretch of the campaign.
F1 returns next weekend in Austin, kicking off two back-to-back triple-headers to conclude the 2024 season.
Introducing, this week's official F1 Tracks #1... 'Cave' by @domdolla x @tovelo 🤩— Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2024
Tune in NOW on @spotify 🎧👇#F1Tracks #F1
READ MORE: Ricciardo set for fresh OFFER as Aussie emerges as shock 2025 target
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals EXCLUSIVE Red Bull details as shock F1 return announced- GPFans F1 Recap
- 58 minutes ago
F1 issue official NEW track update
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo reveals EXCLUSIVE 'behind the scenes' of Red Bull axing
- 2 hours ago
FIA steward delivers Verstappen verdict over Abu Dhabi finale
- Yesterday 20:56
Horner offers BIZARRE excuse over Red Bull downfall
- Yesterday 19:56
Shock F1 RETURN announced in major grid twist
- Yesterday 18:56
- 1
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec