F1 issue official NEW track update

Formula 1 has delivered a significant track update for its millions of fans across the world.

Ahead of next weekend's United States Grand Prix, the latest official F1 playlist has been revealed, with a brand new track taking the top spot.

A host of music's biggest names feature on the list of 103 songs, including the likes of Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Eminem, with the latter set to perform at the grand prix in Austin next weekend.

But it's the fresh collaboration between DJ Dom Dolla and Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, titled CAVE, which has been announced as the song of the week.

The tune may even feature on Dom Dolla's setlist at the Las Vegas GP later this year, after it was revealed the Australian will headline a live music event at the street circuit.

The drum and bass track is already available for F1 fans to enjoy as they get set for what promises to be a thrilling climax to the 2024 season.

Las Vegas will host round 22 of the 2024 F1 season

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are fighting for the world titlel

F1 fans set for thrilling finale

Max Verstappen faces a battle to retain his drivers' title, with McLaren's Lando Norris just 52 points behind the Red Bull star in the standings going into the final six races of the year.

The Brit has capitalised on the three-time champion's drastic slump in form over recent months, and following his victory at last month's Singapore GP, has all the momentum as he chases an unexpected maiden world championship.

And it could be a double celebration for the 24-year-old with his team closing in on a first constructors' title since 1998, having opened up a commanding advantage over Red Bull at the top of the order.

With so much still at stake for teams and drivers up and down the grid, there is plenty for F1 followers to look forward to going into the final stretch of the campaign.

F1 returns next weekend in Austin, kicking off two back-to-back triple-headers to conclude the 2024 season.

