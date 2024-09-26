F1 promise fans the 'TIME OF THEIR LIVES' after huge Las Vegas GP announcement
F1 promise fans the 'TIME OF THEIR LIVES' after huge Las Vegas GP announcement
Formula 1 has promised fans the time of their lives at this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix after a hugely exciting announcement.
The night race along the iconic Vegas strip made its debut on the F1 calendar in 2023, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen taking the victory on his way to securing a third Formula 1 world title.
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
The race was a star-studded event, attracting huge names from a variety of spheres, including the likes of Brad Pitt, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Usain Bolt, and many many more.
No doubt the 2024 edition of the race will do exactly the same, particularly with Formula now offering a VIP package to guests with very deep pockets.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
F1 Las Vegas GP announcement
Fontainebleau Las Vegas has partnered with F1 to bring its 'world-class nightlife experience and the energy of LIV Las Vegas to the Paddock Club Rooftop' at this year's race, with a huge music headliner announced.
For those willing to fork out a whopping $13.5K premium, GRAMMY-nominated music star Dom Dolla is set to headline the first-ever 'LIV on the Grid' stage at the 2024 event, F1 have confirmed, with additional headliners set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Emily Prazer, F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Commercial Officer has promised that guests attending will have an incredible experience.
"Las Vegas is known for its world-class nightclubs, and Fontainebleau and LIV Las Vegas are truly taking it to the next level with LIV on the Grid,” said Prazer in an official F1 announcement.
"Guests not only will have the time of their lives with Dom Dolla performing in a fully immersive nightlife venue, but they’ll also get to experience the best of the Paddock Club’s luxurious hospitality offerings.”
Elsewhere at this year's Vegas race, it has already been confirmed that stars such as Ludacris, OneRepublic, and Alesso will perform, although they will feature on the Sphere Stage as opposed to the 'LIV on the grid' one.
This year's race is set to take place over three days from November 21st to 23rd.
READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 promise fans the 'TIME OF THEIR LIVES' after huge Las Vegas GP announcement
- 18 minutes ago
Lawson F1 update emerges amid Ricciardo replacement rumors
- 1 uur geleden
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals 2025 racing plans
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton PERPLEXED by costly Mercedes decision
- 3 uur geleden
Pop music ICON offers surprise verdict on Ricciardo F1 firing
- Yesterday 23:00
Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov