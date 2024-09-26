F1 promise fans the 'TIME OF THEIR LIVES' after huge Las Vegas GP announcement

Formula 1 has promised fans the time of their lives at this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix after a hugely exciting announcement.

The night race along the iconic Vegas strip made its debut on the F1 calendar in 2023, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen taking the victory on his way to securing a third Formula 1 world title.

The race was a star-studded event, attracting huge names from a variety of spheres, including the likes of Brad Pitt, A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, Usain Bolt, and many many more.

No doubt the 2024 edition of the race will do exactly the same, particularly with Formula now offering a VIP package to guests with very deep pockets.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez at the 2023 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP announcement

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has partnered with F1 to bring its 'world-class nightlife experience and the energy of LIV Las Vegas to the Paddock Club Rooftop' at this year's race, with a huge music headliner announced.

For those willing to fork out a whopping $13.5K premium, GRAMMY-nominated music star Dom Dolla is set to headline the first-ever 'LIV on the Grid' stage at the 2024 event, F1 have confirmed, with additional headliners set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Emily Prazer, F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix Chief Commercial Officer has promised that guests attending will have an incredible experience.

F1 is set to his Las Vegas again this November

"Las Vegas is known for its world-class nightclubs, and Fontainebleau and LIV Las Vegas are truly taking it to the next level with LIV on the Grid,” said Prazer in an official F1 announcement.

"Guests not only will have the time of their lives with Dom Dolla performing in a fully immersive nightlife venue, but they’ll also get to experience the best of the Paddock Club’s luxurious hospitality offerings.”

Elsewhere at this year's Vegas race, it has already been confirmed that stars such as Ludacris, OneRepublic, and Alesso will perform, although they will feature on the Sphere Stage as opposed to the 'LIV on the grid' one.

This year's race is set to take place over three days from November 21st to 23rd.

