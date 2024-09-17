$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed
$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed
The impact of this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix has been estimated at around $250 million for the local economy, according to reports.
Formula 1 will head back to Vegas in November for the second running of the race following a 39-year hiatus from the US city before 2023.
READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The inaugural Las Vegas GP was a spectacle to behold, with stars including Kylie Minogue, John Legend, Steve Aoki and Thirty Seconds to Mars lighting up what was a five-day event.
Max Verstappen claimed victory in the race, as he did on 18 other occasions in 2023, despite Charles Leclerc taking a brilliant pole position around the Vegas street circuit.
Vegas GP's economic impact
A preliminary economic report released in February suggested that visitors to the 2023 race spent around $561 million throughout the weekend.
This year's event is likely to be smaller, with Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix, already confirming that there will not be as many musical acts, and that the weekend's budget has been cut, with no Wednesday show.
With the 2024 event being the 22nd race on a 24-race calendar, it is likely to provide a dramatic backdrop for the two current world championship battles that are ongoing.
McLaren have overtaken Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship and lead by 20 points, while Lando Norris is chasing three-time world champion Verstappen in the drivers' championship, and is just 59 points behind with seven races to go.
Now, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have estimated that this year’s Las Vegas GP will generate economic impact of at least $250 million, the largest financial generator among the city’s 2024 special events.
The body has recently become an official partner of F1, and is responsible for promoting Las Vegas and its events.
Last year's race caused some controversy among local business owners, who felt that the race blocked entrances to the world-famous Strip, hampering trade.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed
- 20 minutes ago
FIA make HUGE 2025 season announcement
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo's REPLACEMENT decision deadline revealed
- 2 uur geleden
Red Bull to 'terminate' contract at end of 2024 season
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 boss hints at SHOCK Verstappen team switch
- Yesterday 20:00
IndyCar team tease 2025 line-up with fans DESPERATE to see star signed
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov