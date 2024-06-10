Wolff declares Hamilton replacement decision ahead of Ferrari switch

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has offered an update on the search to replace Lewis Hamilton ahead of his switch to Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton caused shockwaves in the sport when he announced his switch to the Italian outfit back in February.

Despite signing a new two-year Mercedes contract in the summer of 2023, the 39-year-old opted to activate a clause which allowed him to break from that after one year to fulfil his dream of driving in Ferrari red.

Following that move, Wolff and Mercedes are yet to announce who will take his seat for 2025 and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2025

Toto Wolff is yet to announce Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

There have been plenty of drivers touted to replace the seven-time world champion, with names such as Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Formula 2 driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli all linked with a potential Mercedes drive for next season.

With one eye on the future, it appears Wolff is focused on one of those names for now, declaring that Mercedes are currently concentrating on the latter of those names.

“We just want to concentrate on Andrea Kimi Antonelli,” F1Maximaal quotes the team boss as having told Sky Sports Deutschland.

“He is our future. We want to work for the young drivers. We also said that to Carlos."

Despite those comments, Wolff confirmed no decision was yet made.

“We haven’t made a decision yet," he added.

"There are others that could also be of interest to us.”

Antonelli, who is 17 years old, currently competes in F2 with Prema, and has been part of the Mercedes junior driver programme since 2019.

The Italian youngster is so highly rated that he skipped F3, having won titles in Italian F4 and the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema.

