Wolff declares Hamilton replacement decision ahead of Ferrari switch
Wolff declares Hamilton replacement decision ahead of Ferrari switch
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff has offered an update on the search to replace Lewis Hamilton ahead of his switch to Ferrari.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton caused shockwaves in the sport when he announced his switch to the Italian outfit back in February.
READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?
READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans
Despite signing a new two-year Mercedes contract in the summer of 2023, the 39-year-old opted to activate a clause which allowed him to break from that after one year to fulfil his dream of driving in Ferrari red.
Following that move, Wolff and Mercedes are yet to announce who will take his seat for 2025 and beyond.
Who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?
There have been plenty of drivers touted to replace the seven-time world champion, with names such as Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz and Formula 2 driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli all linked with a potential Mercedes drive for next season.
With one eye on the future, it appears Wolff is focused on one of those names for now, declaring that Mercedes are currently concentrating on the latter of those names.
“We just want to concentrate on Andrea Kimi Antonelli,” F1Maximaal quotes the team boss as having told Sky Sports Deutschland.
“He is our future. We want to work for the young drivers. We also said that to Carlos."
Despite those comments, Wolff confirmed no decision was yet made.
“We haven’t made a decision yet," he added.
"There are others that could also be of interest to us.”
Antonelli, who is 17 years old, currently competes in F2 with Prema, and has been part of the Mercedes junior driver programme since 2019.
The Italian youngster is so highly rated that he skipped F3, having won titles in Italian F4 and the Formula Regional European Championship with Prema.
READ MORE: F1 team boss hints at Schumacher RETURN
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'You have let me down' - Perez SLAMMED after horrible Canadian GP
- 48 minutes ago
Wolff declares Hamilton replacement decision ahead of Ferrari switch
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team's WOEFUL year continues as Perez struggles AGAIN - FIVE things you may have missed at the Canadian GP
- 2 uur geleden
F1 star aims to secure EMPHATIC championship with historic team
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo responds to DAMNING criticism from F1 champion
- Today 15:00
F1 star MOCKS media following shock links to team
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul