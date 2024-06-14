Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes
Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes
Lewis Hamilton has already held talks with Ferrari over potential changes to be introduced within the team ahead of his move next season.
The seven-time Formula 1 champion stunned the sporting world in February after announcing he would join the Italian giants in 2025, bringing an end to a trophy-laden spell at Mercedes.
F1 Headlines: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as return confirmed for ICONIC F1 team
READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'
Hamilton will hope the historic move will signal a change in fortunes as he targets a record-breaking eighth drivers' title.
He hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations this season, and even recently hinted that the team may be favouring fellow driver George Russell as he offered a potential explanation for his ongoing struggles.
Hamilton tackling big issues
Though the Brit is best-known for his performances on track, his work away from the circuit is just as important.
His charity, Mission 44, was established in 2021, and provides opportunities for young people to overcome social injustices and succeed in life, regardless of their background.
Speaking to media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the former McLaren driver revealed he held discussions with Ferrari boss John Elkann on how the Maranello-based outfit can help support his cause, but ruled out any changes to the historic team's colour scheme.
“I haven’t driven a black car for a while, so I probably won’t be pushing for that too early on, but no,” he explained.
“We’ve definitely spoken about impact work and John and the team have a lot of philanthropy work that they do, so we’ll be working very closely with Mission 44 and with the impact stuff that they’re doing.
“I think within the sport, we have to continue to do more, but more outside we’ll be doing quite a bit together, so that’s really exciting."
READ MORE: F1 team CONFIRM Schumacher an option for 2025
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion delivers 'DESPERATE' verdict on Mercedes star
- 38 minutes ago
Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes
- 1 hour ago
F1 icon delivers Audi WARNING ahead of 2026
- 2 hours ago
Why BIZARRE F1 quirk means owners are missing huge opportunity
- Today 13:57
Schumacher opens up on 'DRAINING' F1 exile
- Today 12:57
Why F1 empire could be heading for BATTLE with FIA
- Today 12:03
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul