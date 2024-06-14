Hamilton discusses Ferrari colour switch while revealing KEY changes

Lewis Hamilton has already held talks with Ferrari over potential changes to be introduced within the team ahead of his move next season.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion stunned the sporting world in February after announcing he would join the Italian giants in 2025, bringing an end to a trophy-laden spell at Mercedes.

Hamilton will hope the historic move will signal a change in fortunes as he targets a record-breaking eighth drivers' title.

He hasn't been shy in airing his frustrations this season, and even recently hinted that the team may be favouring fellow driver George Russell as he offered a potential explanation for his ongoing struggles.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been plagued by poor results at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season

Hamilton tackling big issues

Though the Brit is best-known for his performances on track, his work away from the circuit is just as important.

His charity, Mission 44, was established in 2021, and provides opportunities for young people to overcome social injustices and succeed in life, regardless of their background.

Speaking to media ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the former McLaren driver revealed he held discussions with Ferrari boss John Elkann on how the Maranello-based outfit can help support his cause, but ruled out any changes to the historic team's colour scheme.

“I haven’t driven a black car for a while, so I probably won’t be pushing for that too early on, but no,” he explained.

“We’ve definitely spoken about impact work and John and the team have a lot of philanthropy work that they do, so we’ll be working very closely with Mission 44 and with the impact stuff that they’re doing.

“I think within the sport, we have to continue to do more, but more outside we’ll be doing quite a bit together, so that’s really exciting."

