Hamilton BEMOANS Mercedes amid Chinese Grand Prix frustrations

Lewis Hamilton's Chinese Grand Prix weekend has gotten even worse.

After a woeful qualifying where he failed to get out of Q1 for the first time since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2022, Hamilton was already at a disadvantage going into the race.

Despite starting on the softs, Hamilton has failed to make his way through the field and is stuck behind Esteban Ocon in P14.

The British driver bemoaned being stuck behind one of the slowest cars on the grid over team radio.

"I can't even catch him, mate," Hamilton said.

"This car is so slow."

It has been a difficult Chinese GP for Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton capitalises on VSC

However, after the Sauber of Valtteri Bottas pulled over in Turn 11 due to an engine failure a Virtual Safety Car was thrown.

Hamilton took advantage of the VSC to box for new Hard tyres.

With Marshalls out on track to help move Bottas' car, a full Safety Car was deployed and Hamilton sits behind Ocon once again in 13th.

Hamilton emphasised his struggles over team radio.

"The car is just sliding around everywhere. I don't know, it just feels like something is broken. It's probably just the balance, it's really bad."

