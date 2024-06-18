Ferrari F1 star admits considering huge life risk in battle for championship

Carlos Sainz has revealed that he almost put himself in a life-threatening situation earlier this season as he looks to fight in the world championship.

The Spaniard is one of the major talking points in the paddock this season, with him currently being set to be without a drive for the 2025 campaign.

The 29-year-old will leave Ferrari at the end of this year and will be replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year contract.

Since the news of his departure, Sainz has been targeted by several teams on the grid, with him being revealed to be the number one target for Williams and has also been linked with Audi, Red Bull and Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz is currently without a seat for 2025

The Spaniard is a target for several teams on the grid

Sainz: I wanted to race in Saudi Arabia

Sainz’ performances so far this season have more than merited the interest from the teams, with him currently sitting fourth in the championship with four podiums, including a win in Australia.

Before that victory in Melbourne, Sainz was forced to sit out of the race in Saudi Arabia after he was diagnosed with appendicitis, with British talent Oliver Bearman taking his place and making his F1 debut.

But speaking on the Nude Project podcast, Sainz revealed that he wanted to be in his seat for that weekend.

"I wanted to race in Arabia, but the doctors stopped me. I would have risked a lot,” he said.

Oliver Bearman stood in to replace Sainz in Jeddah

Sainz had run in the two practice sessions on Friday when he had complained about an illness, unaware of the severity of his condition and he explained that doctors had instructed him not to compete or would have potentially put his life at risk.

“They were the two most difficult sessions of my career,” he said. “On a super physical circuit with very fast corners, I wasn't eating, I had no energy, I was sweating more than usual. I suffered a lot.

“Saturday morning I realised that my illness wasn't a virus. I asked to have an injection to operate after the race, but after what the doctors told me I underwent surgery immediately.

“I wanted to run and move the surgery, but the doctors told me that I would have risked dying if it had exploded."

