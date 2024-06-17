Alonso breaks yet ANOTHER Schumacher record
Fernando Alonso has broken another one of Michael Schumacher's long-standing F1 records as he continues to perform in his return to the sport.
In his masterful 2023 season with Aston Martin, Alonso set a new record for the longest time gap between podiums.
Schumacher previously held the record at 20 years and three months, but Alonso made it 20 years and five months in Zandvoort, and extended that record later in the season in Brazil.
Now, the 42-year-old has broken another of the German's records, and again it is one he is sure to improve on after his Aston Martin contract was extended until 2026.
Which F1 record has Fernando Alonso set?
Alonso and Schumacher were big rivals on the track in the mid 2000s, with the Spaniard's two Renault titles coming in the years after Schumacher's five successive titles with Ferrari.
Schumacher's first retirement came in 2006 - the year Alonso won his second championship - but then returned to F1 with Mercedes between 2010-2012, where he set some of these longevity-related records.
Alonso staged an F1 comeback of his own in 2021 having initially retired from F1 in 2018, and is now set to stay into the new era of regulations after an impressive return.
After his sixth place at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Alonso broke Schumacher's record for the longest period between scoring his first and last point.
There are 21 years and two months between Schumacher's first (Italy 1991) and last (Brazil 2012) F1 points, but that is now only second-best, as Alonso has 21 years and three months between his first (Australia 2003) and most recent (Canada 2024), a mammoth 7,763 days.
Of course, Alonso stands to stride out further in the lead of this record each time he finishes in the points until he retires.
Assuming the two-time world champion scores points in 2026, his final contracted season, he will extend the record to 24 years.
Alonso also holds records for the most F1 entries, finishes, laps driven, and distance driven.
