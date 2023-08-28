Alonso SMASHES Schumacher record after brilliant Dutch Grand Prix display

Luis Raya

Monday 28 August 2023 21:27

Fernando Alonso returned to the podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, flying in the rain, and broke Michael Schumacher's record for the longest gap in years between the first and last podium.

It was a challenging race in Zandvoort, marked by the changing weather conditions that caused the track to constantly transition between wet and drying conditions.

Alonso showcased his experience and talent in the rain, skilfully steering clear of issues and completing a flawless race. He moved up from fifth position on the grid to secure second place.

The Spanish driver secured his 105th podium in Formula 1, breaking Michael Schumacher's record for the longest gap in years between the first and last podium. The German achieved his first podium at the Mexican Grand Prix in 1992 and his last at the European Grand Prix in 2012, 20 years, three months, and two days apart.

Alonso's podium in Zandvoort, on the other hand, came 20 years, five months, and four days after his first one at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2003. At the age of 42 and over two decades after his debut, the Spaniard demonstrates each weekend that he remains in perfect form, performing at the level of the best.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Of The Day: LEGEND wins after stunning drive in Zandvoort

Alonso and Schumacher both have raced in three different decades

Aston Martin's upgrades work

Aston Martin's Team Principal, Mike Krack, had already indicated during the summer break that upgrades were in the pipeline for the second half of the season, starting with the Dutch Grand Prix and subsequent rounds.

The car upgrades introduced when they arrived at Zandvoort focused on a new diffuser and numerous enhancements concentrated on the car's floor. With these changes, the team aimed to return to the podium contention they experienced at the beginning of the season, where Alonso secured six podiums in the first eight races.

This new podium confirms that the upgrades have been effective. The characteristics of Monza, the next race, are similar to those of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where Alonso also finished second, which is a source of optimism for the team.

READ MORE: Verstappen equals record with victory in DRAMATIC rain-hit Dutch GP