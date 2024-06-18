F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following previous suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season

Formula 1's silly season started much, much earlier than normal in 2024 thanks to Lewis Hamilton's winter announcement of his impending move to Ferrari, but there are some drivers still facing an uncertain future.

➡️ READ MORE

Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on a questionable contract within the Formula 1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label

One Ferrari driver has admitted he may never be able to get rid of a label which has stuck to him throughout his motorsport career.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

One team struggling to make an impact on the Formula 1 grid has endured a torrid time at a rival motorsport event.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport

Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.

➡️ READ MORE

Related