close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following previous suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.

➡️ READ MORE

Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season

Formula 1's silly season started much, much earlier than normal in 2024 thanks to Lewis Hamilton's winter announcement of his impending move to Ferrari, but there are some drivers still facing an uncertain future.

➡️ READ MORE

Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on a questionable contract within the Formula 1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label

One Ferrari driver has admitted he may never be able to get rid of a label which has stuck to him throughout his motorsport career.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

One team struggling to make an impact on the Formula 1 grid has endured a torrid time at a rival motorsport event.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport

Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 Carlos Sainz Haas Guenther Steiner
Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision

  • Yesterday 17:06

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull under severe threat insists F1 team boss

  • 16 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car

  • 2 hours ago
Drive to Survive

Sainz HITS OUT at Drive to Survive for misleading viewers

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season

  • Today 09:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x