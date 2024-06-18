F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following previous suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.
➡️ READ MORE
Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season
Formula 1's silly season started much, much earlier than normal in 2024 thanks to Lewis Hamilton's winter announcement of his impending move to Ferrari, but there are some drivers still facing an uncertain future.
➡️ READ MORE
Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on a questionable contract within the Formula 1 grid.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label
One Ferrari driver has admitted he may never be able to get rid of a label which has stuck to him throughout his motorsport career.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster
One team struggling to make an impact on the Formula 1 grid has endured a torrid time at a rival motorsport event.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport
Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull under severe threat insists F1 team boss
- 16 minutes ago
F1 driver return confirmed ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims as controversial star could leave F1 THIS season
- 1 hour ago
F1 star calls for investigation into 'PROBLEM' car
- 2 hours ago
Sainz HITS OUT at Drive to Survive for misleading viewers
- 3 hours ago
Controversial star admits he could leave F1 THIS season
- Today 09:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul