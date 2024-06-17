F1 champion empathises with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims
A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following previous suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.
The three-time world champion has dominated the sport in recent years, contributing greatly to Red Bull's success and their constructors' championship titles in 2022 and 2023.
Despite what appears to be a proven track record for the pairing, it seems Verstappen has been considering his options, with it even being suggested he could leave Red Bull before his contract ends in 2028.
Fellow F1 driver Fernando Alonso responded to the news with doubts Verstappen would be able to stay away from the sport.
Speaking to The Times, Alonso said: “That’s what I was thinking when I was at Max’s age.
“I remember it was back in 2007, I signed a contract with McLaren for three years after being world champion with Renault and I was 200 per cent sure that it was my last contract.
"[Then] I thought that it was my last season in 2018 and I said ‘bye bye’ to F1, thinking that it was enough for my career. I found, even when I decided to stop, I couldn’t."
Is Verstappen in danger of following in Alonso's footsteps?
The Spaniard famously announced his retirement in 2018, but it didn't last long, with the hiatus coming to an end in 2021 when he made a return to F1 with Alpine.
When the now 42-year-old made the switch to Aston Martin for 2023, he made a fierce comeback throughout the first half of the season but slipped just outside the top three of the drivers' championship after a disappointing second half.
Discussing his own career as well as Verstappen's, Alonso continued: “It’s something strange because we are privileged people, only 20 in the world driving Formula 1 cars, so it’s logical that you think you will love to do this as long as you are fast and you are happy but, at the same time, it’s taking away everything in your life that makes you happy.
"Some adjustments will be done, with my family coming to more races and this type of thing, to try and have fewer downsides.”
After signing a multi-year deal with Aston Martin earlier this year, Alonso will remain with the team until at least 2026.
