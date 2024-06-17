Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport
Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport
Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.
His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc will be tasked with carrying the Olympic torch in his home principality of Monaco later this summer, before it heads to Paris for the opening ceremony.
F1 Headlines: F1 News Today: Red Bull TERMINATE recent contract as driver's daughter forces decision
READ MORE: F1 star reveals Le Mans DREAM amid future uncertainty
Speaking on the Nude Project podcast, the Spaniard proposed a format where all of the drivers on the grid were given equal cars - as opposed to the regular F1 season where pairs of drivers all drive for different manufacturers.
Sainz's suggestion may technically make the sport permissible under the Olympic Charter, which states: “sports, disciplines or events in which performance depends essentially on mechanical propulsion are not acceptable.”
Sainz: F1 could be an Olympic sport
"Current Formula 1 should not be an Olympic sport, but if they give us 20 cars, where the driver is the one who makes the difference, then yes," Sainz said on the podcast.
The 2024 Olympics begin in Paris on July 26 and run through to the closing ceremony on August 11, with 329 events across 32 sports.
Meanwhile back on the track, Sainz has already become the only driver other than Max Verstappen to win a race in both 2023 and 2024, sitting fourth in the standings behind the Dutchman, his team-mate Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris.
The Australian Grand Prix winner is expected to make an announcement on his future in the coming weeks, as he will be unceremoniously ousted from his seat at the end of the season to make way for the incoming Lewis Hamilton.
READ MORE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Barcelona
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen could QUIT Red Bull as Horner DEFIANT over criticism - GPFans F1 Recap
- 12 minutes ago
Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport
- 1 hour ago
Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent
- 2 hours ago
Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label
- 3 hours ago
F1 champion empathises with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims
- Yesterday 19:57
F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul