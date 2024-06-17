Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport

Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.

His Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc will be tasked with carrying the Olympic torch in his home principality of Monaco later this summer, before it heads to Paris for the opening ceremony.

Speaking on the Nude Project podcast, the Spaniard proposed a format where all of the drivers on the grid were given equal cars - as opposed to the regular F1 season where pairs of drivers all drive for different manufacturers.

Sainz's suggestion may technically make the sport permissible under the Olympic Charter, which states: “sports, disciplines or events in which performance depends essentially on mechanical propulsion are not acceptable.”

Sainz was the first non-Red Bull winner this season

The Spaniard has been linked with Williams and Audi seats

Sainz: F1 could be an Olympic sport

"Current Formula 1 should not be an Olympic sport, but if they give us 20 cars, where the driver is the one who makes the difference, then yes," Sainz said on the podcast.

The 2024 Olympics begin in Paris on July 26 and run through to the closing ceremony on August 11, with 329 events across 32 sports.

Meanwhile back on the track, Sainz has already become the only driver other than Max Verstappen to win a race in both 2023 and 2024, sitting fourth in the standings behind the Dutchman, his team-mate Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris.

The Australian Grand Prix winner is expected to make an announcement on his future in the coming weeks, as he will be unceremoniously ousted from his seat at the end of the season to make way for the incoming Lewis Hamilton.

