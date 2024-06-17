Ferrari star given major OLYMPIC honour for Paris games

A Ferrari Formula 1 driver has been given the huge honour of carrying out a privileged tradition ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Games are due to commence with the opening ceremony on July 26, although some events will have already taken place by then.

Motorsport has never officially been part of the Olympics, despite racing events being held during the Paris 1900 Games, somewhat unofficially.

This omission can be explained, as the Olympic Charter states: “sports, disciplines or events in which performance depends essentially on mechanical propulsion are not acceptable.”

F1, however, will be getting involved this year as Charles Leclerc briefly turns his focus to the Games.

Charles Leclerc is currently second place in the drivers' championship

Both Ferrari's suffered a DNF in Canada after what had looked to be a strong season so far

How is F1 involved in the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Since 1900, motorsport has only featured adjacent to the Olympics and that is set to be the case again in 2024.

Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc however will have the honour of carrying the Olympic torch as one of Monaco's prestigious torchbearers.

The Monegasque will carry the torch as it passes through his hometown on June 18, where he will then pass it on to fellow Monaco athletes before Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene finish the torch's passage through the principality.

Charles Leclerc won at home in Monaco, and will now carry the Olympic torch there

This will mark the continuation of a proud year around the streets of Monte Carlo for Leclerc, who last month won his home race there for the first time.

If a Monaco athlete steps onto the podium in Paris, the principality will finally lose its unwanted title of the most Olympic appearances without a medal (32 in total, 21 Summer Games and 11 Winter Games).

The Olympic torch is set to continue its journey around France and its overseas territories before reaching the opening ceremony in Paris.

