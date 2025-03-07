close global

Carlos Sainz announces new career move with father

Carlos Sainz announces new career move with father

Carlos Sainz announces new career move with father

Sophie Atkinson
Carlos Sainz announces new career move with father

The Williams driver Carlos Sainz surprised fans with a career change this week, as he commits to working alongside his father.

The pair have often been spotted side-by-side, with Carlos Sainz Sr being a regular in the paddock.

The 62-year-old is no stranger to motorsports either, as he’s a two-time world champion in rally driving. In 2024, he won his fourth Dakar title and he remains active in the sport.

He can sometimes be seen on race weekends, watching and supporting his son who will race for Williams this season.

Carlos Sainz and racing champion father announce new venture

The Spanish racers join forces with British brand

They’re not always motorsport-focused though as the father-and-son racing duo have this week been announced as the faces of British clothing brand Hackett’s latest campaign.

The news came out on Wednesday (March 5) with a photoshoot shared on social media. On the company’s website, the campaign has been described as “symbolising the passing of values, the harmony of wisdom and youthful energy, and the balance between tradition and modernity.”

A number of clothing items have been released within the new campaign collection which now has the two Spanish drivers at the face of it.

On the day, Carlos Sainz took to Instagram to share they would be in the Hackett store in Madrid from 5:30pm which prompted a crowd of fans to form.

