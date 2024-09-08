Red Bull facing 'CATASTROPHIC' issues as Horner told to address Verstappen performance

A Formula 1 legend has issued a warning to Christian Horner as Red Bull fear losing both championships to McLaren after their recent struggles.

Max Verstappen is the reigning world champion after he obliterated the competition in 2023, but this season hasn't been as straightforward.

The 26-year-old got off to a good start this year winning five races out of the opening seven rounds.

However, in the last nine races, the Dutchman has only won twice with victories at the Canadian Grand Prix and the Spanish GP.

The last time Max Verstappen went seven races without a win was back in the 2020 F1 season

Red Bull are just eight points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' standings

Horner must rectify Red Bull problems to ease Verstappen's troubles

Since Red Bull announced Adrian Newey's imminent departure, their season has got progressively worse, to the point where they are now winless in seven races.

Former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan has blasted team principal Horner on the Formula For Success podcast for his handling of the team as of late.

"Show me the upgrades because, sure as heaven, those upgrades have not worked," he said.

"You are fooling yourself. You are trying to believe in a wind tunnel that is giving you miscalculations.

"It's now catastrophic. Christian Horner has a massive job on his hands because he needs to take out the big stick and start cracking it."

Eddie Jordan founded his own team 'Jordan Grand Prix' in 1991

Jordan went on to add that Verstappen's recent form is showing the true pace of their car: "We were all slagging off Perez, but maybe Perez and that car, that's the speed of the car. What Max is doing is what Max is able to do.

"Therefore to finish fifth, fourth and sixth or whatever... Jesus, it must be killing him at this stage."

Verstappen voiced his concerns about the car last week labelling it a 'monster' as the three-time world champion finished outside the top five in Monza.

If Red Bull are to defend both of their titles this year they'll need to get on top of the wind tunnel issues and identify the issue as soon as possible.

