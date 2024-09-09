Newey faces unusual WOBBLE ahead of imminent contract announcement

Adrian Newey has endured a shaky moment just days before the imminent announcement regarding his next contract.

The design guru shocked the world of Formula 1 earlier this season after deciding to resign from his position as chief engineer at Red Bull.

Newey has been a pivotal figure at the reigning constructors' champions, helping deliver 13 world titles over two dominant spells.

Developing championship-winning vehicles for the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, the Brit has firmly established himself as the greatest designer in the sport's history.

Adrian Newey is expected to sign a deal with Aston Martin imminently

The Red Bull design chief has played a vital role in the team's recent domination

Newey suffers embarrassing blow

Since his announcement to leave Red Bull, there has been much speculation over Newey's next destination, with Ferrari initially believed to be the frontrunners to secure his signature.

However, Aston Martin emerged as shock contenders in June, with Newey reportedly meeting with team owner Lawrence Stroll at their Silverstone base.

And it is believed that a multi-million pound deal has now been done with the British outfit, in what will likely represent a major boost to their chances of success.

With his future now seemingly secure, Newey could afford to relax as he took part in this weekend's Goodwood Revival Festival.

The 65-year-old got behind the wheel of two iconic cars at the annual motorsport celebration, but found the going tough.

Competing for the Whitsun Trophy in the Ford GT40, Newey aquaplaned and was left powerless to prevent his vehicle from finding the gravel trap in an uncharacteristic wobble.

Adrian Newey could barely do anything as his Ford GT40 aquaplanes into the gravel trap at #GoodwoodRevival pic.twitter.com/beCS5o2u1z — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) September 6, 2024

It was an unfortunate end to his trophy bid, having previously demonstrated his prowess earlier in the race with a flawless overtake over one of his rivals.

A smooth overtake from Adrian Newey in the Ford GT40. He just had that bit of extra oomph down the straight. #GoodwoodRevival pic.twitter.com/ZS3Vbgyj5a — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) September 7, 2024

He fared better in Sunday's Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration alongside his son Harrison, finishing ninth in a 1963 Jaguar E-type lightweight.

The design genius got off to a wonderful start as he launched his car off the line, but his early fire soon burned out as he dropped down the order.

