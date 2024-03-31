Major F1 acquisition to be announced 'next week' as new details emerge on £3.5 billion splurge

It has been reported that Formula 1’s owners – Liberty Media, are set to unveil their multi-billion-pound takeover of MotoGP as early as next week.

It was revealed earlier this month that Liberty Media were looking to expand their portfolio, with the two-wheel series catching their attention.

They have previously discussed the idea of a crossover between motorbikes and F1 cars, with the two series racing at the same circuit on the same weekend.

Now, it looks like that idea could be a step closer to reality, as the takeover of MotoGP’s parent company is set to be unveiled next week.

According to Sky News, Liberty Media is set to complete their £3.5 billion takeover of Dorna Sports, with some sources stating that that figure could even be higher, and a formal announcement expected to come before Wednesday.

Sky News also reported that Greg Maffei, the president and chief executive of the Liberty Media Corporation, is expected to announce the deal during a trip to Madrid.

The substantial price will give a huge return to Bridgepoint, who have owned MotoGP through various funds for the last 18 years.

The £3.5 billion takeover is set to be unveiled next week

The London-based private equity group bought Dorna back in 2006 for €500 million (roughly £427.7 million) and now owns close to 40% after selling a stake to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) six years later.

In 2019, a transaction that saw Bridgepoint transferring its stake from one of its funds to another reportedly valued Dorna Sports at roughly £2 billion following huge growth for MotoGP in recent times.

