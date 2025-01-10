F1 owner issues official statement as major signing announced
F1 owner issues official statement as major signing announced
Formula 1 owner Liberty Media have announced a major signing ahead of the 2025 season.
It was revealed in November that Greg Maffei would be stepping down from his role as president of Liberty Media, and the organisation have now revealed his successor in an official statement.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues statement ahead of debut as Ferrari boss announces HUGE move
READ MORE: Ricciardo F1 return emerges as axed star tipped for shock Cadillac role
The new Liberty Media president is set to start his role on February 1, with John Malone continuing to serve as interim CEO until that date.
Liberty Media and F1
Liberty Media has announced the signing of Derek Chang, formerly of EverPass Media and NBA China.
"Liberty Media Corporation today announced that Derek Chang has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer," their official statement began.
"Mr. Chang is a veteran executive across the global media, sports and entertainment industries. He has led operating, corporate development and investment teams at prominent companies during various stages of growth including EverPass Media, the NBA, DIRECTV, Scripps, Charter and TCI.
"Mr. Chang has been a director of Liberty Media since March 2021, providing a deep understanding of Liberty’s operating businesses and corporate history."
As part of his role at Liberty Media, Chang will join the Executive Committee of the Liberty Media Board alongside Malone, Vice Chairman Dob Bennett and Chase Carey.
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, will report to this Liberty Media committee.
Liberty Media has owned F1 since 2017, having agreed to acquire a controlling stake in the Formula One Group in late 2016.
READ MORE: Horner drops Sainz to Red Bull BOMBSHELL in shock signing revelation
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 owner issues official statement as major signing announced
- 41 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton issues statement ahead of debut as Ferrari boss announces HUGE move
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo return option emerges as axed F1 star lands BOMBSHELL transfer - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:58
F1 driver receives mass outpour of love as team share heartwarming tribute
- Yesterday 22:55
Ricciardo F1 return emerges as axed star tipped for shock Cadillac role
- Yesterday 21:48
Verstappen hails 'unbelievable' Red Bull release ahead of 2025 season
- Yesterday 20:58