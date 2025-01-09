Ricciardo F1 return emerges as axed star tipped for shock Cadillac role

Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped to make a shock career move, as his full-time Formula 1 career looks to be over.

The Australian fan favourite was replaced at VCARB midway through the 2024 season by Liam Lawson, following some dismal performances.

It was the second time in his F1 career that Ricciardo had been replaced, following being released from his contract early at McLaren in favour of youngster Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo has recently suggested that his F1 career may be over, but that hasn't stopped rumours flying in about the 35-year-old's next move.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB

Could Daniel Ricciardo join Cadillac?

Ricciardo to take up new Cadillac role?

As well as being linked with a move to a different racing series, including IndyCar, NASCAR and the Supercars Championship, Ricciardo has also been tipped for a return to the F1 grid with the new Cadillac outfit in 2026.

The General Motors-backed outfit are joining the F1 grid as the 11th team in time for new regulations sweeping into the sport, and they are rumoured to want to have an experienced F1 racer sat alongside a young American talent.

Ricciardo fits the bill for an experienced F1 racer, having raced in 14 seasons of F1, picking up eight grand prix victories in that time.

However, former Williams F1 racer Juan Pablo Montoya believes that the Australian's days as an F1 racer are behind him, suggesting that Ricciardo would take up a different role with Cadillac if he joined the American outfit.

"What’s next for Daniel Ricciardo? Holidays! I don’t think he wants to do anything," Montoya told CasasDeApuestas.bet.

"If he does, it was going to do anything with the Cadillac then he could work on the development side of them as an advisor and do simulator work things like that."

