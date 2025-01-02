F1 boss reveals ESSENTIAL lesson Hamilton must learn

Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, has revealed that he's told Lewis Hamilton to brush up on one key skill if he's to succeed past the age of 40.

The seven-time world champion will race for Ferrari this year, having ended a partnership of a dozen years with Mercedes this season.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton celebrated incredible success at the Silver Arrows during his 12-year spell with the team, but had endured a challenging time in recent years.

The 39-year-old ended the 2024 campaign seventh in the drivers' standings, behind former team-mate George Russell and the man he will replace at Ferrari, Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton will team up with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025

Hamilton bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi last month

Hamilton immersing himself in Ferrari culture

Hamilton has openly shared his excitement as he looks forward to the next chapter of what has been a stellar career to date, and hopes the move will enable him to once again challenge for world championships.

Anticipation is already building ahead of his debut in Melbourne on March 16, with Domenicali one of those eager to see what the 105-time race winner can achieve at the Italian giants.

And speaking to AutoRacer.it, the 59-year-old has spoken about the importance of Hamilton fully immersing himself in the culture of the team if he aims to realise his ambitions.

Stefano Domenicali is excited to see what Hamilton can do at Ferrari

“[Hamilton] will bring a lot of interest [to Ferrari],” Domenicali said.

“He is learning Italian to understand how to integrate into our culture.

“I told him it is also essential for him to be able to do that. At Ferrari, he will be in a different environment [than what he is used to].”

It was reported last month that Hamilton has been taking Italian lessons ahead of the switch as he looks to build a positive early relationship with the team, fans, and media.

READ MORE: F1 star admits LEAVING social media after Ricciardo abuse

Related