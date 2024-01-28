F1 consider sensational MotoGP crossover weekend

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Doma Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta are considering a crossover weekend with MotoGP.

The idea of the two motorsports running on the same weekend at the same venue has been something that he been discussed for some time.

In 2022, the owner of the Circuit of the Americas, the host of both the United States Grand Prix in F1 and the MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas pondered whether it could host both categories on a race weekend.

Last year, Domenicali waved the chequered flag at the MotoGP season opener in Portimao and the F1 boss spoke with Ezpeleta about the prospect of two and four wheels coming together at the same venue.

F1 are planning a sensational crossover with MotoGP at the same race weekend

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and Doma Sports boss Carmelo Ezpeleta have had the idea for some time

F1 consider crossover with MotoGP

Quoted by Marca about the discussions, Ezpeleta said: "With Stefano Domenicali (CEO of F1), with whom I have had an extraordinary relationship for many years, we have been considering it for a long time.

“It is not easy, but we cannot get it out of our minds.

“If it is possible, we will do it. will".

This will no doubt excite fans of both sports, with F1 fans getting to experience a new category at a race weekend and also promote MotoGP on a larger scale and put their exciting racing in front of a global audience that continues to grow.

However, there will be certain challenges the crossover could face, such as the issues with sponsors.

Moreover, street circuits will be ruled out of hosting MotoGP due to the barriers and safety implications for its riders, which will have to be significantly modified even at any of F1’s more traditional race tracks.

READ MORE: F1 make huge move for ANOTHER US Grand Prix