Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet unimpressed by podium boos at US Grand Prix

Tuesday 24 October 2023 11:57 - Updated: 15:53

Max Verstappen faced boos from some fans after his United States Grand Prix win and his girlfriend looked less than impressed.

Despite starting from sixth place, he fought his way to victory, pushing Lewis Hamilton to second place, prior to his subsequent disqualification, and Lando Norris to third.

The triumph marked his 50th Formula 1 win, making him the second fastest to reach this milestone after Michael Schumacher.

Max Verstappen claimed his 15th victory of the season at the United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen was booed by the American crowd after winning the race

Max Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, appeared confused by the jeering of her boyfriend

Verstappen: Boos don't bother me

Although some fans were displeased, Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, seemed confused by the negative crowd reaction in footage posted on social media.

Verstappen, however, now a three-time world champion, appeared unfazed by the negative reception when asked on Viaplay.

"No, no," he said. "In the end, I’m the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me!”

Piquet - the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet - started a relationship with Russian driver Daniil Kvyat in 2017, and they had a daughter together two years later.

However, their relationship ended in December of 2019 and since January 2021, she has been publicly dating Verstappen.

