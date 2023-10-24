Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet unimpressed by podium boos at US Grand Prix
Max Verstappen faced boos from some fans after his United States Grand Prix win and his girlfriend looked less than impressed.
Despite starting from sixth place, he fought his way to victory, pushing Lewis Hamilton to second place, prior to his subsequent disqualification, and Lando Norris to third.
The triumph marked his 50th Formula 1 win, making him the second fastest to reach this milestone after Michael Schumacher.
Verstappen: Boos don't bother me
Although some fans were displeased, Verstappen's girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, seemed confused by the negative crowd reaction in footage posted on social media.
Verstappen, however, now a three-time world champion, appeared unfazed by the negative reception when asked on Viaplay.
"No, no," he said. "In the end, I’m the one who takes the silverware home, so all fine by me!”
Piquet - the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet - started a relationship with Russian driver Daniil Kvyat in 2017, and they had a daughter together two years later.
However, their relationship ended in December of 2019 and since January 2021, she has been publicly dating Verstappen.
