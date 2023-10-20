F1 Qualifying Results - United States Grand Prix 2023 times

Chris Deeley

Fernando Alonso has been eliminated in Q1 for the first time this season, qualifying 17th for the US Grand Prix, two places ahead of his team-mate Lance Stroll.

It was Lewis Hamilton who lit up the track at the end of the first part of the session, beating Max Verstappen's time by a quarter of a second. Verstappen and Hamilton were split by Lando Norris, just two hundredths behind his fellow Brit.

Q2 was a struggle for teams with 'Alfa' (or a variant of it) in their names, with the Alfa Romeos of Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas joining the AlphaTauris of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo in being knocked out before the final shootout.

F1 Qualifying Results: US Grand Prix 2023

ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri]

12. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo]

13. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo]

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

15. Daniel Ricciardo [AlphaTauri]

ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]

17. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]

18. Alex Albon [Williams]

19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

20. Logan Sargeant [Williams]

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The 60-minute qualifying session is split into three finite windows which provides a dramatic prelude to Sunday's big race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

