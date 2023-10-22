United States F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps as Verstappen pushed hard

Chris Deeley

Sunday 22 October 2023 22:45

Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, but was pushed to the end in an unusually tight race for this 2023 season.

A hard fought race saw teams challenging each other from the pit wall as much as on the track, with strategies key as teams decided between one and two-stop strategies.

Hamilton pitted later than his rivals and fitted the faster medium tyre compared to Lando Norris and Verstappen's hard compounds, and the three of them pulled away from the rest of the pack after their final stops.

The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz ended up challenging Morris for the final podium place, but just about held the the Spaniard off despite his McLaren eating up its tyres before the chequered flag.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

US Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from the Austin circuit was as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2.225s

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +10.730s

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +15.134s

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +18.460s

6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +24.662s

7. George Russell (Mercedes): +24.999s

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +47.996s

9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +48.696s

10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1:14.385s

11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1:26.714s (including 5-second penalty)

12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1:27.998s

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:29.904s

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1:38.601s

15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1lap

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1lap

17. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1lap

18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): DNF

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): DNF

20. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): DNF

Fastest Lap

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): 1:38.139

READ MORE: F1 On TV: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 Commentators