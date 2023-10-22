United States F1 Grand Prix 2023 results: Official times and gaps as Verstappen pushed hard
Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix from Lewis Hamilton on Sunday, but was pushed to the end in an unusually tight race for this 2023 season.
A hard fought race saw teams challenging each other from the pit wall as much as on the track, with strategies key as teams decided between one and two-stop strategies.
Hamilton pitted later than his rivals and fitted the faster medium tyre compared to Lando Norris and Verstappen's hard compounds, and the three of them pulled away from the rest of the pack after their final stops.
The Ferrari of Carlos Sainz ended up challenging Morris for the final podium place, but just about held the the Spaniard off despite his McLaren eating up its tyres before the chequered flag.
US Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from the Austin circuit was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2.225s
3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +10.730s
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +15.134s
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +18.460s
6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +24.662s
7. George Russell (Mercedes): +24.999s
8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +47.996s
9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +48.696s
10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1:14.385s
11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1:26.714s (including 5-second penalty)
12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1:27.998s
13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:29.904s
14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1:38.601s
15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1lap
16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1lap
17. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1lap
18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): DNF
19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): DNF
20. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): DNF
Fastest Lap
Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): 1:38.139
