Kelly Piquet shares proud tribute to 'spectacular' Verstappen

Lauren Sneath

Wednesday 11 October 2023 20:57

Kelly Piquet has congratulated her boyfriend Max Verstappen on winning his third successive F1 world title, saying that she is ‘proud beyond words’ of the Dutchman.

Verstappen claimed his third championship win in a row at the weekend after the sprint race, in which he came second behind McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri.

The Dutchman currently has 433 points, a score that his team-mate Sergio Perez, in second with 224 points, now cannot match by the end of the season.

Similarly, Red Bull’s 657 points have made them the winners of the 2023 constructors’ championship, ahead of Mercedes on 326.

Piquet was at the race in Doha, and posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram to congratulate Verstappen.

Kelly Piquet, Max Verstappen and Piquet's daughter Penelope

Max Verstappen has won three consecutive titles

Alongside the post, she wrote: “What a privilege to witness you claiming not one but THREE WORLD TITLES.

“What you have achieved is truly spectacular and you keep amazing us.

“I am proud beyond words and hope you enjoy every single moment. Well done team [Red Bull].”

Verstappen and Piquet from the beginning

Piquet, who is the daughter of three-time F1 title winner Nelson, has been with Verstappen officially since 2021.

Before that, she dated F1 driver Daniil Kvyat, with whom she shares a daughter, Penelope.

Kelly Piquet used to date Daniil Kvyat

In a bizarre twist of fate, it was Verstappen who replaced Kvyat at Red Bull in 2016 after the Russian driver was demoted to Toro Rosso.

Daniil Kvyat and Max Verstappen swapped places at Red Bull

Kyvat and Piquet were together from 2017 until 2019.

Now, Verstappen and Piquet are often seen in Monaco, where they live together, and on holiday during his breaks from F1.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters