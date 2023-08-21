Verstappen pictured holidaying with girlfriend Piquet as F1 star reveals cryptic clue

Sam Cook

Max Verstappen is clearly enjoying his summer break.

The two-time world champion posted this picture on Instagram, alongside a picture of him chilling on an inflatable in the middle of the sea.

On the first photo, the flying Dutchman poses with girlfriend Kelly Piquet (who herself is F1 royalty, being the granddaughter of legendary three time world champion Nelson Piquet) next to a wall that includes a cryptic clue.

'A smooth sea never made a skilled pirate.'

What could this mean? Well, the second photo shows Max lying on a float in a choppy area of the sea, so perhaps he's trying to say he's a pretty skilled pirate!

This, of course, transfers onto the race track, where some supreme performances this season have seen Verstappen win 10 of the first 12 races of the season, and take a 125 point advantage over team-mate Sergio Perez into the second half of the season.

It's pretty safe to say Max is finding F1 pretty smooth sailing at the moment!

