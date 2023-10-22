Verstappen oozes class to claim 50th F1 win in star-spangled drive

Joe Ellis

Sunday 22 October 2023 22:46 - Updated: 22:49

The unstoppable Max Verstappen wracked up his 50th Grand Prix win in F1 after a classy drive from sixth to the top step at the United States GP.

The Red Bull man had to battle through from the third row after a tiny mistake in qualifying and he did so incredibly calmly despite the best efforts of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

He now joins the Mercedes man, Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher in the 50-wins club and there is no sign of the success stopping for him and Red Bull.

Hamilton had to battle his way to second having pitted later than his two main rivals on the day, passing Norris with a handful of laps to go as the McLaren's hard tyres began to fade.

Carlos Sainz came home in fourth thanks to a clever race of tyre management while Sergio Perez passed the one-stopping Charles Leclerc for fifth late on.

George Russell came home seventh on a quiet day compared to his team-mate's exploits while Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda completed the points.

Fernando Alonso was forced to retire with floor damage having fought his way into the points from the pitlane while Oscar Piastri and Esteban Ocon ended their race early due to a collision on lap one that terminally damaged both cars.

Max Verstappen timed his overtakes to perfection to beat Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to victory

Praise be to strategy

Coming off the back of the flat-out Qatar GP and the rather lacklustre sprint at COTA, F1 really needed an intriguing race and it didn't even come from constant wheel-to-wheel action.

There are some people who don't like the strategic aspect of F1 but without it, the fastest car and driver would simply drive off into the distance and never be seen again, and that's not the recipe for a good race.

Tyre wear forced a two-stop race for the majority of the field and it meant there was plenty of chopping and changing at the front and nobody could properly get away to a big lead.

Not every race can be this cat and mouse game but there is an element of excitement when it comes even when there isn't much in the way of overtaking at the sharp end.

United States GP Classification

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2.225s 3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +10.730s 4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +15.134s 5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +18.460s 6. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +24.662s 7. George Russell (Mercedes): +24.999s 8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +47.996s 9. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +48.696s 10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1:14.385s 11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1:26.714s (including 5-second penalty) 12. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1:27.998s 13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:29.904s 14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1:38.601s 15. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1lap 16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1lap 17. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1lap 18. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): DNF 19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): DNF 20. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): DNF

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even faster