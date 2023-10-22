McLaren star forced to RETIRE from US Grand Prix after collision

Sam Cook

McLaren's Oscar Piastri was forced to retire from the United States Grand Prix, after a lap one collision with Esteban Ocon.

Although only minor contact between the pair, both drivers have ended up back in the pits earlier than they would have wanted to be, rounding off a frustrating weekend for Piastri.

Having claimed victory in the sprint race at the Qatar GP, and claiming two main race podiums in a row, the young Australian has looked off the pace throughout this weekend.

Now, the McLaren team will be relying on Lando Norris to rescue their weekend, with the British driver starting Sunday's race from the front row.

Piastri struggles to recapture Qatar form

As both Ocon and Piastri scrapped over ninth position at the start of the grand prix, the pair came together in the first sector, with Ocon's front left tyre slamming into the side of Piastri's McLaren.

At first, it looked as though Piastri had got away with the contact, but straight away the Alpine driver was over the radio telling his team he had damage.

The team told Ocon to retire just a few laps later, but it was a while before the true extent of Piastri's damage came to the fore, with him retiring on lap 10.

It rounded off a poor weekend for the Australian rookie, who could only qualify for the race in 10th, whilst Saturday's sprint race also saw him come away without adding to his points tally.

