F1 appoints new executive directly under Domenicali

Cal Gaunt

Thursday 18 January 2024 18:57

Emily Prazer, a successful events specialist, has been appointed as the chief commercial officer at F1, a newly established role within the organisation.

Prazer, who also holds a similar position for the F1-operated Las Vegas Grand Prix, played a crucial role in developing the street event for its inaugural race last year.

According to Sports Business Journal, her extensive experience and success with the Las Vegas GP align well with F1's focus on expanding its presence in the USA.

Emily Prazer will now report directly to F1 chief Stefano Domenicali

Emily Prazer played a crucial role in the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix

In her new role, Prazer will collaborate with key executives, including CFO Duncan Llowarch, legal counsel Sacha Woodward Hill, and chief corporate relations and communications officer Liam Parker, all reporting directly to CEO Stefano Domenicali.

This appointment follows the departure of former managing director, commercial, Brandon Snow, in July last year.

Prazer, who joined F1 in 2017 during Liberty Media's first year of ownership, has quickly advanced within the company.

Prazer's impressive rise

F1 is looking to grow its appeal in the American market

Her achievements have attracted corporate partners for the Las Vegas GP, such as Heineken, American Express, Red Bull, T-Mobile and Puma.

With her expertise, Prazer is thought to be well-positioned to contribute to F1's ongoing growth strategy, particularly in the American market.

A graduate of the University of Birmingham, Prazer previously held key roles at IMG, News Co, and Brand Events, where she managed commercial sponsorships and partnerships for Fast and Furious Live.

Her initial role at F1 involved overseeing relations with grand prix organisers worldwide.

