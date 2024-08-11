Hamilton reveals how Brad Pitt movie was HELPED by his old job

Lewis Hamilton has revealed how his former job allowed him to spot the racing potential in movie star Brad Pitt.

The 39-year-old has undertaken an integral role in Pitt’s upcoming release F1, which has been seen filming at Silverstone and other iconic circuits.

Hamilton was initially revealed as co-producer on the film, and has since divulged his role in the film to ensure it accurately represents the world of F1.

One of the nods to realism in the film, is using real actors to film the racing scenes, with Pitt driving a modified Formula 2 car for the movie.

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were seen filming at Silverstone

The F1 movie unveiled its trailer at the British GP

Lewis Hamilton reveals Brad Pitt’s racing skills

The F1 film stars Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a former driver who makes his return to the F1 grid with APX-GP, and partners rookie team-mate, Joshua Peace (Damson Idris).

In a recent interview with Esquire, Hamilton was asked about Pitt’s driving skills, with the champion also revealing his former job before F1.

“Yeah. We went to a track in L.A. I took him out and sat in the passenger seat, and he drove,” Hamilton said. “I used to be a driving coach when I was younger. It was a way of making some money part time whilst I was racing.

“So I’ve sat with God knows how many non-racing drivers. You can tell immediately the good ones, the bad ones. Straight away he [Pitt] was on it. You could tell he has it. He has it in his DNA. He’s just not been able to hone in on it like we have. But he’s got big potential.”

When will the F1 film be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

