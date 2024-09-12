Red Bull sign NEW driver after 'shoot-out' test

Red Bull have signed a new driver following a ‘shoot-out’ test for a spot within the team.

The Milton-Keynes based outfit have had to make difficult decisions this year where their driver pairings are concerned, both at Red Bull and RB.

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo have each failed to deliver consistently for their respective teams, with the pair’s future questioned.

Whilst Red Bull have retained confidence with Perez, Ricciardo’s F1 future remains undecided as one seat is left remaining at RB.

Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo have both come under fire this season for their performances

RB are yet to decide on their full 2025 driver line-up

Who will race at Red Bull in 2025?

Ricciardo also faces competition from Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson who has been tipped by Helmut Marko to race in F1 for 2025.

The team also have a talented pool of young drivers to choose from, with Formula 2 and 3 stars Isack Hadjar and Arvid Lindblad both successful in their respective series.

Red Bull continue to contribute to their young programme and have recently acquired a new following a ‘shoot-out’ test at Jerez in Spain according to De Telegraaf.

The son of Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel, Rocco, has been confirmed as part of the team’s talent programme, despite previously being dismissed as ‘too young’ by Marko.

Helmut Marko has accepted 13-year-old Rocco Coronel into the Red Bull junior programme

Several candidates were invited to the Red Bull driver test all aged between 13 and 16 years old, and four, including Coronel Jr have been selected for the junior programme, with his father revealing how he managed to impress Red Bull bosses.

"The great thing was that Rocco drove a Formula 4 car for a day,” Coronel said.

“That went so well that they put him in a GP3 car the next day. It's actually bizarre for a thirteen-year-old boy.

“But the great thing is that he's very relaxed about it. I also try to play everything down a bit.

“It also ensures that he's never nervous or very impressed by anything. Not even during that test."

